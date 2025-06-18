Viral Video of the Day for June 18, 2025: Man lures cows with help of jazz music!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man finds a clever way to round up a herd of cows!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Andy spots a herd of cows in a field and comes up with a wild plan to lure them with a speaker blasting smooth jazz music.
His clever plan worked – the cows all swarmed around him to listen to the serene tunes.
"Oh to be a cow listening to music," one viewer wrote.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@anxdyy.wrld