Viral Video of the Day for June 18, 2025: Man lures cows with help of jazz music!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a man finds a clever way to round up a herd of cows !

In the clip, Andy spots a herd of cows in a field and comes up with a wild plan to lure them with a speaker blasting smooth jazz music.

His clever plan worked – the cows all swarmed around him to listen to the serene tunes.

"Oh to be a cow listening to music," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity: