Viral Video of the Day for June 18, 2025: Man lures cows with help of jazz music!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man finds a clever way to round up a herd of cows!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Andy spots a herd of cows in a field and comes up with a wild plan to lure them with a speaker blasting smooth jazz music.

His clever plan worked – the cows all swarmed around him to listen to the serene tunes.

"Oh to be a cow listening to music," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity:

This man lured a bunch of cows with the help of some jazz music!
This man lured a bunch of cows with the help of some jazz music!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@anxdyy.wrld
