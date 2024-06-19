Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2024: Friend on FaceTime witnesses "crazy" plane lady!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman happened to be on FaceTime with her friend when another lady began causing issues on a Spirit flight.

Viral Video of the Day

Even the police couldn't hold back their laughter!

As the woman in the clip is being talked to by the cops, another passenger – who was on FaceTime with her friend – got to see the entire thing.

"Honestly with that kind of entertainment I wouldn't mind being a little late to my destination," one viewer said.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who went viral after her hilarious faces were seen on FaceTime during a Spirit flight.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who went viral after her hilarious faces were seen on FaceTime during a Spirit flight.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@realkingjon
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@realkingjon

