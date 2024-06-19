Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2024: Friend on FaceTime witnesses "crazy" plane lady!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman happened to be on FaceTime with her friend when another lady began causing issues on a Spirit flight.
Viral Video of the Day
Even the police couldn't hold back their laughter!
As the woman in the clip is being talked to by the cops, another passenger – who was on FaceTime with her friend – got to see the entire thing.
"Honestly with that kind of entertainment I wouldn't mind being a little late to my destination," one viewer said.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@realkingjon