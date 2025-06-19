Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2025: Women's attempt to jumpstart car sparks chaos

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two women tried to jumpstart their car, but it ended up turning into a chaotic fail!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, one grabs both jumper cables and accidentally sparks them on the ground while her friend screams, "They're touching!"

When they finally try to hook it up to the car battery, the only result is the car's horn going off.

"Who needs a man right?" they joked in the caption.

One viewer hilariously commented, "No man needed but a quick google search woulda been okay."

Check out the hilarity:

These women tried to jumpstart their car, but things didn't exactly go as planned!
These women tried to jumpstart their car, but things didn't exactly go as planned!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mommathrill5
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mommathrill5

