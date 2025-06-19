Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2025: Women's attempt to jumpstart car sparks chaos

In today's Viral Video of the Day , two women tried to jumpstart their car, but it ended up turning into a chaotic fail!

In the clip, one grabs both jumper cables and accidentally sparks them on the ground while her friend screams, "They're touching!"

When they finally try to hook it up to the car battery, the only result is the car's horn going off.

"Who needs a man right?" they joked in the caption.

One viewer hilariously commented, "No man needed but a quick google search woulda been okay."

