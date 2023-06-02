Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2023: Daredevil takes a huge risk in gator territory

Everglades, Florida - Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a fearless man on TikTok walking through a swamp filled with alligators, snakes, and other wildlife in the Florida Everglades.

Oh, snap!

This TikTok video by @fishingarrett takes viewers on a walk in the Florida Everglades at night, featuring some scary and not-so-scary creatures of the swamp.

At one point, the TikTok creator even tugs on one of the "swamp puppy's" tails, which is something most human beings wouldn't dare come close to.

"The Everglades fear him," one TikTok viewer hilariously wrote.

Check out this courageous investi-gator:

