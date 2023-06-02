Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2023: Daredevil takes a huge risk in gator territory

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Everglades, Florida - Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a fearless man on TikTok walking through a swamp filled with alligators, snakes, and other wildlife in the Florida Everglades.

Viral Video of the Day

Oh, snap!

This TikTok video by @fishingarrett takes viewers on a walk in the Florida Everglades at night, featuring some scary and not-so-scary creatures of the swamp.

At one point, the TikTok creator even tugs on one of the "swamp puppy's" tails, which is something most human beings wouldn't dare come close to.

"The Everglades fear him," one TikTok viewer hilariously wrote.

Check out this courageous investi-gator:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a courageous man on TikTok who isn't afraid to tug on a "swamp puppy's" tail in the Florida Everglades.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a courageous man on TikTok who isn't afraid to tug on a "swamp puppy's" tail in the Florida Everglades.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fishingarrett
Viral Video of the Day for June 1, 2023: This amazing parrot is smarter than your average pet!
Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2023: Taylor Lautner gifts fans a blast from the past!
Viral Video of the Day for May 30, 2023: Hilarious toddler faces car wash fears
Viral Video of the Day for May 29, 2023: Taylor Swift's "Swiftie Of The Year" award goes to this wholesome fan
Viral Video of the Day for May 28, 2023: Mesmerizing TikTok shadow puppets
Viral Video of the Day for May 27, 2023: Disney fans feel the force with perfect Anakin Skywalker
Viral Video of the Day for May 26, 2023: Dog gets a schooling and takes puppy eyes to the next level
Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2023: Walter the king of comfy chairs

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@fishingarrett

More on Viral Video of the Day: