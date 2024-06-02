Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2024: Unbothered dog sprints into trouble in viral clip!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Cocker Spaniel accidentally runs directly into a large object, completely unfazed by the ordeal.

In the clip, the blissfully unaware and unbothered pup runs headfirst into his owner's washing machine.

Luckily, she caught the entire thing on camera – including the hilarious aftermath!

"The SOUND," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a Cocker Spaniel who couldn't be more unbothered after crashing into a washing machine.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@oinkmaster69_

