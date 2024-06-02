Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2024: Unbothered dog sprints into trouble in viral clip!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Cocker Spaniel accidentally runs directly into a large object, completely unfazed by the ordeal.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the blissfully unaware and unbothered pup runs headfirst into his owner's washing machine.
Luckily, she caught the entire thing on camera – including the hilarious aftermath!
"The SOUND," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@oinkmaster69_