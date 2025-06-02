Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2025: Brothers' polar opposite vibes delight TikTok
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok mama shared a clip of her two very opposite sons that has the whole internet laughing!
In the clip, Katie films her older son sweetly belting out Maroon 5's Payphone.
Then she pans to his little brother, who's wearing a grim reaper costume and dancing chaotically to the song.
"God forbid the grim reaper catches a vibe," one viewer joked.
