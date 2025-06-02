Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2025: Brothers' polar opposite vibes delight TikTok

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok mama shared a clip of her two very opposite sons that has the whole internet laughing!

Then she pans to his little brother, who's wearing a grim reaper costume and dancing chaotically to the song.

In the clip , Katie films her older son sweetly belting out Maroon 5's Payphone.

