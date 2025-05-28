Viral Video of the Day for May 28, 2025: Woman shares birthday cake with adorable stranger!

Hoboken, New Jersey - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a 25-year-old woman celebrating her birthday made a new friend's day extra special!

In the clip, Lexi is at a restaurant with her friends and family, ready to blow out the candles on her stunning birthday cake.

But then she finds out that Lejin, a little boy at the next table, is celebrating his birthday tomorrow, and immediately invites him to join her!

He blows out her candles while the whole restaurant sings "Happy Birthday" to him, and the pure joy on his face had everyone in tears.

"IM CRYING YOURE SO KIND AND LOVING," one viewer commented.

Check it out: