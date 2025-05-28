Viral Video of the Day for May 28, 2025: Woman shares birthday cake with adorable stranger!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Hoboken, New Jersey - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a 25-year-old woman celebrating her birthday made a new friend's day extra special!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Lexi is at a restaurant with her friends and family, ready to blow out the candles on her stunning birthday cake.

But then she finds out that Lejin, a little boy at the next table, is celebrating his birthday tomorrow, and immediately invites him to join her!

He blows out her candles while the whole restaurant sings "Happy Birthday" to him, and the pure joy on his face had everyone in tears.

"IM CRYING YOURE SO KIND AND LOVING," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Lexi (l.) and Lejin share a beautiful birthday moment in this adorable TikTok!
Lexi (l.) and Lejin share a beautiful birthday moment in this adorable TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@acostalexa
Viral Video of the Day for May 27, 2025: Girl recruits her bestie to squash cyst with a book! Viral Video of the Day for May 27, 2025: Girl recruits her bestie to squash cyst with a book!
Viral Video of the Day for May 26, 2025: Solo sailor and his cat get epic plane-drop surprise! Viral Video of the Day for May 26, 2025: Solo sailor and his cat get epic plane-drop surprise!
Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2025: Stranger surprises little girl with her dream toy! Viral Video of the Day for May 25, 2025: Stranger surprises little girl with her dream toy!
Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2025: Duck's hilarious poop gets TikTok quacking! Viral Video of the Day for May 24, 2025: Duck's hilarious poop gets TikTok quacking!
Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2025: Dog's hilarious potty routine has TikTok howling! Viral Video of the Day for May 23, 2025: Dog's hilarious potty routine has TikTok howling!
Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2025: Mom's workout interrupted by heartbreaking discovery! Viral Video of the Day for May 22, 2025: Mom's workout interrupted by heartbreaking discovery!
Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2025: Speed-demon Emu causes chaos by stepping on dog's paw! Viral Video of the Day for May 21, 2025: Speed-demon Emu causes chaos by stepping on dog's paw!
Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2025: Sleepy toddler battles exhaustion for ice cream Viral Video of the Day for May 20, 2025: Sleepy toddler battles exhaustion for ice cream

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@acostalexa

More on Viral Video of the Day: