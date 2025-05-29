Viral Video of the Day for May 29, 2025: High school actor's mic mishap steals the show!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a high school actor unintentionally became the star of the show during a performance of The Sound of Music.

In the clip, David Hume was backstage and candidly muttered, "Oh my God, I'm so ugly, I wish someone could give me a compliment," not realizing his microphone was still on.

The entire audience and cast overheard his comment, causing an unexpected pause in the performance.

The situation turned hilarious when the director's voice boomed, "Quiet backstage!" – only adding to the comedic chaos.

Check out the hilarity: