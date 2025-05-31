Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2025: Guy's airport serenade leaves mom mortified!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a guy serenades his mom with a hilarious and cringe-worthy performance at an airport!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a guy is just chilling with his mom in the airport terminal when he suddenly starts stomping his foot and belting out, "I'm like a bird, you really run away. I don't know where my love is!" in an embarassing ode to the Nelly Furtado song.

His mom, clearly not here for the theatrics, tries to shush him up. But it's too late - the entire gate is staring!

"The foot taps are taking me outttt," one viewer commented.

Check out the singalong hilarity:

This guy's airport sing-along is peak embarrassment for his mom!
This guy's airport sing-along is peak embarrassment for his mom!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ogfreckledfag
