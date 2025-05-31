Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2025: Guy's airport serenade leaves mom mortified!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a guy serenades his mom with a hilarious and cringe-worthy performance at an airport!

In the clip, a guy is just chilling with his mom in the airport terminal when he suddenly starts stomping his foot and belting out, "I'm like a bird, you really run away. I don't know where my love is!" in an embarassing ode to the Nelly Furtado song.

His mom, clearly not here for the theatrics, tries to shush him up. But it's too late - the entire gate is staring!

"The foot taps are taking me outttt," one viewer commented.

Check out the singalong hilarity: