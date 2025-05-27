Viral Video of the Day for May 27, 2025: Girl recruits her bestie to squash cyst with a book!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok star had her bestie smack a cyst back into place, which had viewers laughing hysterically!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Madeline Coulson shows off a pesky ganglion cyst on her wrist.

But instead of a doctor's visit, her best friend grabs a hefty book and whacks the cyst, which vanished instantly!

The girls lose it and start rolling on the floor in a fit of uncontrollable laughter.

"This is so roommate coded," one viewer wrote.

Check out the hilarity:

Madeline Coulson and her best friend had a laugh after smashing a ganglion cyst with a book in this hilarious TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@madelinecoulsonn
