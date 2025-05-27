Viral Video of the Day for May 27, 2025: Girl recruits her bestie to squash cyst with a book!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok star had her bestie smack a cyst back into place, which had viewers laughing hysterically!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Madeline Coulson shows off a pesky ganglion cyst on her wrist.
But instead of a doctor's visit, her best friend grabs a hefty book and whacks the cyst, which vanished instantly!
The girls lose it and start rolling on the floor in a fit of uncontrollable laughter.
"This is so roommate coded," one viewer wrote.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@madelinecoulsonn