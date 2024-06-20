Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2024: "Perfect" egg switches up in last-minute fail: "I'm fuming!"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man's "perfect" egg turns out to be a hilarious fail.

Viral Video of the Day

What an eggs-cellent question!

In the clip, Ryan shows how amazing his egg turned out. However, he seems to speak too soon…

"Well, actually," one viewer hilariously wrote. Another said, "That's a ballerina sir."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who speaks too soon after trying to cook the most perfect egg.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who speaks too soon after trying to cook the most perfect egg.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ryanclarkey
Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2024: Friend on FaceTime witnesses "crazy" plane lady! Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2024: Friend on FaceTime witnesses "crazy" plane lady!
Viral Video of the Day for June 18, 2024: Star Wars ride makes woman lose her marbles! Viral Video of the Day for June 18, 2024: Star Wars ride makes woman lose her marbles!
Viral Video of the Day for June 17, 2024: Woman hilariously tries giving water to snapping turtle! Viral Video of the Day for June 17, 2024: Woman hilariously tries giving water to snapping turtle!
Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2024: Kids twirl a little too hard on park playground! Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2024: Kids twirl a little too hard on park playground!
Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2024: Man's suitcase goes flying down airport escalator! Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2024: Man's suitcase goes flying down airport escalator!
Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2024: Pup takes an upside-down approach to going potty! Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2024: Pup takes an upside-down approach to going potty!
Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2024: Girl wipes out after bottomless brunch in NYC! Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2024: Girl wipes out after bottomless brunch in NYC!
Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2024: "Bad dog" scales kitchen cabinets for human food Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2024: "Bad dog" scales kitchen cabinets for human food

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ryanclarkey

More on Viral Video of the Day: