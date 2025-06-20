Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2025: Girl gets spooked by her own lightning "powers"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a hilarious moment between a mother and her "magical" daughter has the internet in stitches!
In the clip, the mom films her young daughter holding a stick like a tiny wand. As the little girl points it toward the sky, a bolt of lightning suddenly flashes in the same spot!
Stunned, the girl immediately runs toward her mom in a panic, convinced she caused the lightning herself.
One viewer joked, "She was just tryna play and now she's on the government watchlist."
Check out the hilarity:
