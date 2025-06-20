Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2025: Girl gets spooked by her own lightning "powers"

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a hilarious moment between a mother and her "magical" daughter has the internet in stitches!

In the clip, the mom films her young daughter holding a stick like a tiny wand. As the little girl points it toward the sky, a bolt of lightning suddenly flashes in the same spot!

Stunned, the girl immediately runs toward her mom in a panic, convinced she caused the lightning herself.

One viewer joked, "She was just tryna play and now she's on the government watchlist."

Check out the hilarity:

The little girl was stunned when her pretend magic actually worked!
The little girl was stunned when her pretend magic actually worked!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@linhao.z6
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@linhao.z6

