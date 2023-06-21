Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2023: Baby deer and dachshund snuggle up!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day breaks the record for being too adorable! Check out this majestic baby deer and his best dog pal.

Viral Video of the Day

A video by @waylonthewhitetail has broken the internet with two of the cutest creatures on the planet.

In the clip, a baby deer and a small black dachshund are nestled on a bed of pillows, snuggling and getting close to each other for warmth and relaxation.

Garnering over 2.2 million likes, animal lovers could not get enough of this delightful duo!

Check it out below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a sweet cuddle session between a baby deer and a little dachshund!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a sweet cuddle session between a baby deer and a little dachshund!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@waylonthewhitetail
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@waylonthewhitetail

More on Viral Video of the Day: