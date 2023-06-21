Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2023: Baby deer and dachshund snuggle up!

Today's Viral Video of the Day breaks the record for being too adorable! Check out this majestic baby deer and his best dog pal.

A video by @waylonthewhitetail has broken the internet with two of the cutest creatures on the planet.

In the clip, a baby deer and a small black dachshund are nestled on a bed of pillows, snuggling and getting close to each other for warmth and relaxation.

Garnering over 2.2 million likes, animal lovers could not get enough of this delightful duo!

Check it out below:

