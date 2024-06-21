Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2024: Doctors sing heartfelt song to sick little girl!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a group of doctors tried to cheer up a girl after she came in feeling unwell.

Viral Video of the Day

You can tell they truly love their jobs!

In the clip, the doctors all gather at Kenslei's door and sing her a little tune.

"this is healthcare," one viewer hilariously commented. Another wrote, "They ate that up!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of doctors who sang to try and cheer a sick little girl up!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bolaabolaaa
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bolaabolaaa

More on Viral Video of the Day: