Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2024: Doctors sing heartfelt song to sick little girl!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a group of doctors tried to cheer up a girl after she came in feeling unwell.
You can tell they truly love their jobs!
In the clip, the doctors all gather at Kenslei's door and sing her a little tune.
"this is healthcare," one viewer hilariously commented. Another wrote, "They ate that up!"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bolaabolaaa