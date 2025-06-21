Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2025: Dogs hilariously lose it over unattended food!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikToker's dogs went feral when she left her food unguarded!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Bella takes a bite of her pasta and dips to another room for a bit.
The second she's gone, her dogs Poppy and Larry creep toward the bowl, pulling the most hilarious faces without touching it!
"They’re really fighting demons rn," one viewer joked.
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mooby224