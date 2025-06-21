Viral Video of the Day for June 21, 2025: Dogs hilariously lose it over unattended food!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikToker's dogs went feral when she left her food unguarded!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Bella takes a bite of her pasta and dips to another room for a bit.

The second she's gone, her dogs Poppy and Larry creep toward the bowl, pulling the most hilarious faces without touching it!

"They’re really fighting demons rn," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity:

This TikToker's pups went wild when she left her food unattended!
This TikToker's pups went wild when she left her food unattended!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mooby224
Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2025: Girl gets spooked by her own lightning "powers" Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2025: Girl gets spooked by her own lightning "powers"
Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2025: Women's attempt to jumpstart car sparks chaos Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2025: Women's attempt to jumpstart car sparks chaos
Viral Video of the Day for June 18, 2025: Man lures cows with help of jazz music! Viral Video of the Day for June 18, 2025: Man lures cows with help of jazz music!
Viral Video of the Day for June 17, 2025: Woman pulls off unbelievable tow job with broken van! Viral Video of the Day for June 17, 2025: Woman pulls off unbelievable tow job with broken van!
Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2025: Woman tears up after sweet compliment from two little girls Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2025: Woman tears up after sweet compliment from two little girls
Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2025: Woman catches corgi smiling at her in adorable TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2025: Woman catches corgi smiling at her in adorable TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2025: Explosive breakfast leaves TikToker with egg on her face Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2025: Explosive breakfast leaves TikToker with egg on her face
Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2025: Kids play chef and mom finds family cat in unusual place! Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2025: Kids play chef and mom finds family cat in unusual place!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mooby224

More on Viral Video of the Day: