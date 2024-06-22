Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2024: Cat reacts hilariously to being caught red-pawed

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a sneaky cat quickly hides the evidence when caught red-pawed!

TikToker Airika recently surprised her cat in the act of trying to steal some treats, in a scene that quickly went viral.

"What are you doing?" she asks her cat, who shamelessly sweeps the evidence under the rug – or rather, the couch!



One viewer wrote, "bro he said nothing to see here."

Check it out: