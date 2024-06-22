Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2024: Cat reacts hilariously to being caught red-pawed

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a sneaky cat quickly hides the evidence when caught red-pawed!

Viral Video of the Day

TikToker Airika recently surprised her cat in the act of trying to steal some treats, in a scene that quickly went viral.

"What are you doing?" she asks her cat, who shamelessly sweeps the evidence under the rug – or rather, the couch!

One viewer wrote, "bro he said nothing to see here."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a clever kitten who quickly hid a bag of treats after getting caught!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@miss.identitycrisis
