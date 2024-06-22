Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2024: Cat reacts hilariously to being caught red-pawed
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a sneaky cat quickly hides the evidence when caught red-pawed!
Viral Video of the Day
TikToker Airika recently surprised her cat in the act of trying to steal some treats, in a scene that quickly went viral.
"What are you doing?" she asks her cat, who shamelessly sweeps the evidence under the rug – or rather, the couch!
One viewer wrote, "bro he said nothing to see here."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2024: "Perfect" egg switches up in last-minute fail: "I'm fuming!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@miss.identitycrisis