Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2023: Let sleeping dogs lie
Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a wide variety of sleeping pups at a doggy daycare on TikTok!
Calling all sleepy pups!
A video on TikTok by @paddingtonpups shows a bunch of tired doggos and their unique and cozy sleeping techniques.
From cuddling up against a brick wall to canoodling with their best friends, these pups are all about trying new ways to doze off.
Check out this snoozefest:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@paddingtonpups