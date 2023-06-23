Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2023: Let sleeping dogs lie

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a wide variety of sleeping pups at a doggy daycare on TikTok!

Viral Video of the Day

Calling all sleepy pups!

A video on TikTok by @paddingtonpups shows a bunch of tired doggos and their unique and cozy sleeping techniques.

From cuddling up against a brick wall to canoodling with their best friends, these pups are all about trying new ways to doze off.

Check out this snoozefest:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features different techniques dogs use to fall asleep at a doggy daycare!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@paddingtonpups

