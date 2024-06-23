Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2024: Little boy introduces TikTok to "dolphin dad"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy introduces his dad to internet fandom in the most adorable way!

Viral Video of the Day

The clip, posted by the account StuttsFamilyFun, stars a confident young man who starts off by saying: "Some people don't know this, but in Texas, we got some dolphins in freshwater!"

He then turns around to reveal his dad hilariously playing the role of the marine mammal.

"He could sell me a life insurance policy and I would buy it," one viewer wrote of the little boy's performance.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious little boy who witnesses something unreal swimming by him in the water!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious little boy who witnesses something unreal swimming by him in the water!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kristi.stutts
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kristi.stutts

