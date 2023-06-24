Viral Video of the Day for June 24, 2023: Puppies unleash pants-biting mayhem!

What happens when a guy gets chased by a group of puppies ? Today's Viral Video of the Day might just show you!

Did you know pants-ing is a pup's favorite activity?

In a popular TikTok video by user @jacecanine, one man found himself in a pickle when a group of adorable pups turned playtime into a wild chase.

At one point, they even manage to start tugging his pants!

One viewer wrote, "They are so evil as puppies, I made this same mistake once. Never ever ever again will I be bamboozled but the cuteness."

Check it out:

