Viral Video of the Day for June 24, 2023: Puppies unleash pants-biting mayhem!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

What happens when a guy gets chased by a group of puppies? Today's Viral Video of the Day might just show you!

Viral Video of the Day

Did you know pants-ing is a pup's favorite activity?

In a popular TikTok video by user @jacecanine, one man found himself in a pickle when a group of adorable pups turned playtime into a wild chase.

At one point, they even manage to start tugging his pants!

One viewer wrote, "They are so evil as puppies, I made this same mistake once. Never ever ever again will I be bamboozled but the cuteness."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures the moment things go awry for a man who just wanted to play chase with a group of innocent puppies!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jacecanine

