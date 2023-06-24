Viral Video of the Day for June 24, 2023: Puppies unleash pants-biting mayhem!
What happens when a guy gets chased by a group of puppies? Today's Viral Video of the Day might just show you!
Viral Video of the Day
Did you know pants-ing is a pup's favorite activity?
In a popular TikTok video by user @jacecanine, one man found himself in a pickle when a group of adorable pups turned playtime into a wild chase.
At one point, they even manage to start tugging his pants!
One viewer wrote, "They are so evil as puppies, I made this same mistake once. Never ever ever again will I be bamboozled but the cuteness."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for June 19, 2023: TikToker brings the nostalgia with epic whirlpool challenge
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jacecanine