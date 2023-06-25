Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2023: Moose the bloodhound's lucky day!

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures the moment a dog named Moose was challenged by his owner to find hidden cash for toys!

In a heartwarming video by @moose.bloodhound, a dog named Moose is challenged to use his sniffing skills to find a hidden $100 bill.

If found, his owner promises to buy him a hundred dollars' worth of toys!

Do you think Moose will prevail?

Check it out:

