Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2024: Man's wife takes out trampoline screws before he notices

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man was hilariously caught falling after trying to disassemble his trampoline – which his wife had already started working on.

Viral Video of the Day

That's gonna leave a mark!

In the clip, the man tries pulling the trampoline out before realizing the screws had already been removed.

"I love how he was mad but not mad enough to show love," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who topples over after trying to take apart his trampoline.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a man who topples over after trying to take apart his trampoline.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alaskaelevated
