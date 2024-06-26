Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2024: Man's wife takes out trampoline screws before he notices
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man was hilariously caught falling after trying to disassemble his trampoline – which his wife had already started working on.
Viral Video of the Day
That's gonna leave a mark!
In the clip, the man tries pulling the trampoline out before realizing the screws had already been removed.
"I love how he was mad but not mad enough to show love," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for June 20, 2024: "Perfect" egg switches up in last-minute fail: "I'm fuming!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alaskaelevated