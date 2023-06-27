Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2023: Dog shows off most epic trick on TikTok
Today's Viral Video of the Day takes a skip, leap, and jump into the incredible world of dogs like Sam – a mini Australian Shepherd who just learned the most precious trick!
"Uh-oh!"
An incredible video by TikTok user @sam_theminiaussie shows a dog and his owner practicing their newest moves.
The woman mutters the words "uh-oh," which cues the intelligent pup to "whisper" in his owner's ear and dramatically react to the bone-stealing "news."
Garnering 13.2 million views and 3.1 million likes, the clip has easily managed to get everyone on TikTok talking!
Check out this amusing duo:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sam_theminiaussie