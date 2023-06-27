Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2023: Dog shows off most epic trick on TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day takes a skip, leap, and jump into the incredible world of dogs like Sam – a mini Australian Shepherd who just learned the most precious trick!

Viral Video of the Day

"Uh-oh!"

An incredible video by TikTok user @sam_theminiaussie shows a dog and his owner practicing their newest moves.

The woman mutters the words "uh-oh," which cues the intelligent pup to "whisper" in his owner's ear and dramatically react to the bone-stealing "news."

Garnering 13.2 million views and 3.1 million likes, the clip has easily managed to get everyone on TikTok talking!

Check out this amusing duo:

Check out today's Viral Video of the Day, featuring a mini Australian shepherd named Sam who is in the creative process of practicing his newest trick!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sam_theminiaussie
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sam_theminiaussie

More on Viral Video of the Day: