Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2023: Lovable goat lady gives a helping hand!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a precious baby goat on TikTok learning how to run with the help of its passionate owner!

Viral Video of the Day

A video on TikTok by @thatgoatmama shows the first few attempts of a baby goat learning how to "goat."

The caption reads, "Just a mom teaching her kid how to goat," and captures footage of the mom giving examples of skipping, leading the goat to jump off a box and happily trot along!

Many viewers commented that they mistakenly thought the video was actually focused on how the woman didn't know how to skip, with one viewer writing, "I thought you were failing miserably at the skipping test."

Check out these marvelous moves:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby goat learning how to run and skip from his helpful owner!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a baby goat learning how to run and skip from his helpful owner!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thatgoatmama
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thatgoatmama

