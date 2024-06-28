Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2024: Alligator swims toward Florida woman in springs: "Get me out!"
Gainesville, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman spots a huge gator swimming right towards her in the water!
You never know what'll happen in Florida!
In the hilarious clip, the woman spots a huge alligator while tubing in the water and immediately calls on her friend Tim for help.
"Gators just like, dang what’s wrong with her," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hypnaughtic99