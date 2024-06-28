Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2024: Alligator swims toward Florida woman in springs: "Get me out!"

Gainesville, Florida - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman spots a huge gator swimming right towards her in the water!

You never know what'll happen in Florida!

In the hilarious clip, the woman spots a huge alligator while tubing in the water and immediately calls on her friend Tim for help.

"Gators just like, dang what’s wrong with her," one viewer wrote.

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who spotted an alligator swimming directly towards her in a Florida river!
