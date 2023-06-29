Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2023: Golden retriever goes from seriousness to smiling in seconds!

An Instagram reel by @elliegoldenlife features a dog performing an incredible trick taught to her by her enthusiastic owner!

"Watch this," the man starts out and then says "smile," which Ellie does. He then says, "serious," which causes Ellie to stop smiling immediately.

Who knew dogs could be this intelligent?

Viewers couldn't help but point out Ellie's incredible skills, writing things like, "Someone give her the Oscar already" and "How the heck did you teach her that!?"

Check out this doggy destined for film:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a golden retriever named Ellie switching from happy to serious in the span of a few seconds!  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@elliegoldenlife
