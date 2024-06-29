Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2024: Girl's boyfriend gives cat bath after poop incident
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl named Abbey's boyfriend, Ben, shared a video while trying to give her cat a bath.
What a well-behaved kitty!
In the clip, Ben apologizes for having to bathe the cat but admits it's because some poop got on her behind.
"this is such a green flag," one viewer wrote.
