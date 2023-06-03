Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2023: Farm animals get sweet pep talk before petting zoo
Today's Viral Video of the Day left thousands of viewers delighted as a man gives a group of farm animals a pep talk before their exciting trip to a school's petting zoo.
Viral Video of the Day
This video by @junglejim2020 shows a man giving a heartwarming pep talk to a group of farm animals before they head off to work.
"Having a pep talk with the animals this morning before unloading at the school for our annual petting zoo," the caption reads.
Would you say Willie is the most excited?
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@junglejim2020