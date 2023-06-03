Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2023: Farm animals get sweet pep talk before petting zoo

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day left thousands of viewers delighted as a man gives a group of farm animals a pep talk before their exciting trip to a school's petting zoo.

Viral Video of the Day

This video by @junglejim2020 shows a man giving a heartwarming pep talk to a group of farm animals before they head off to work.

"Having a pep talk with the animals this morning before unloading at the school for our annual petting zoo," the caption reads.

Would you say Willie is the most excited?

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows an adorable group of farm animals getting a brief lesson from their owner before taking a trip to a school.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@junglejim2020
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@junglejim2020

More on Viral Video of the Day: