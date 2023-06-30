Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2023: Pool party pup's hilarious hesitation
Chief the golden retriever captures hearts in Today's Viral Video of the Day as he hilariously rebels against exiting the pool.
Viral Video of the Day
In a video by @chiefthegolden on TikTok, a beautiful golden retriever showcases his love for swimming in his family's pool.
When his parents try to coax him out of the water, Chief stubbornly resists and whines to try to get out of it.
The clip has left viewers in love, with some commenting, "You let him stay forever."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chiefthegolden