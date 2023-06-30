Viral Video of the Day for June 30, 2023: Pool party pup's hilarious hesitation

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Chief the golden retriever captures hearts in Today's Viral Video of the Day as he hilariously rebels against exiting the pool.

Viral Video of the Day

In a video by @chiefthegolden on TikTok, a beautiful golden retriever showcases his love for swimming in his family's pool.

When his parents try to coax him out of the water, Chief stubbornly resists and whines to try to get out of it.

The clip has left viewers in love, with some commenting, "You let him stay forever."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a water-loving pup who just doesn't want to get out of the pool!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a water-loving pup who just doesn't want to get out of the pool!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chiefthegolden
Viral Video of the Day for June 29, 2023: Golden retriever goes from seriousness to smiling in seconds!
Viral Video of the Day for June 28, 2023: Lovable goat lady gives a helping hand!
Viral Video of the Day for June 27, 2023: Dog shows off most epic trick on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for June 26, 2023: Delightful dog has the most adorable greeting!
Viral Video of the Day for June 25, 2023: Moose the bloodhound's lucky day!
Viral Video of the Day for June 24, 2023: Puppies unleash pants-biting mayhem!
Viral Video of the Day for June 23, 2023: Let sleeping dogs lie
Viral Video of the Day for June 22, 2023: Golden retriever channels The Little Mermaid!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chiefthegolden

More on Viral Video of the Day: