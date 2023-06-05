Viral Video of the Day for June 5, 2023: Best boy Benson takes a dramatic dive!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Benson and his dramatic antics while taking a much-needed swim on a hot day!
Viral Video of the Day
Some pups just need a little extra time to warm up for a new adventure!
A video by @bestboybenson on TikTok shows a handsome German shepherd named Benson who is taking his precious time before mustering up the courage to go for a swim.
One viewer related to the situation and commented, "Ok, so it’s not just mine who is this dramatic."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@bestboybenson