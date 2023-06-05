Viral Video of the Day for June 5, 2023: Best boy Benson takes a dramatic dive!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog named Benson and his dramatic antics while taking a much-needed swim on a hot day!

Viral Video of the Day

Some pups just need a little extra time to warm up for a new adventure!

A video by @bestboybenson on TikTok shows a handsome German shepherd named Benson who is taking his precious time before mustering up the courage to go for a swim.

One viewer related to the situation and commented, "Ok, so it’s not just mine who is this dramatic."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows Benson the German Shepherd mustering up the courage to go for a swim on a beautiful sunny day.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@bestboybenson
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@bestboybenson

