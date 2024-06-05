Viral Video of the Day for June 5, 2024: Indoor cat backflips when let outside for first time!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a kitty whose parents finally let her play outside after spending most of her time indoors.

This kitty is having fun with her nine lives!

In the clip, the adorable cat named Chai immediately starts having fun on the grass – jumping and running as fast as possible!

"DID BABE JUST DO A BACKFLIP," one viewer asked.

Check it out:

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@theadventuresofchai

