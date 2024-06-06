Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2024: Bird "dinosaur" gets fruity treat from stranger on balcony!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a wild bird that resembles an ancient dinosaur flew up onto a random persons balcony for a sweet treat.

Viral Video of the Day

This little guy isn't afraid of anything!

In the adorable clip, the man offers a bright red strawberry to a friendly toucan that flew onto his balcony.

"what a polite dinosaur," one viewer wrote. Another hilariously stated, "He was asking you to cut it up."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a wild toucan that took a fruity snack from a stranger on his balcony!
