Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2024: Bird "dinosaur" gets fruity treat from stranger on balcony!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a wild bird that resembles an ancient dinosaur flew up onto a random persons balcony for a sweet treat.
Viral Video of the Day
This little guy isn't afraid of anything!
In the adorable clip, the man offers a bright red strawberry to a friendly toucan that flew onto his balcony.
"what a polite dinosaur," one viewer wrote. Another hilariously stated, "He was asking you to cut it up."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@luke.diego