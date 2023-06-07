Viral Video of the Day for June 7, 2023: Golden retriever takes a hilarious tumble during snack time

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures a 6-year-old dog on TikTok who isn't very good at balancing or eating his favorite snack.

Viral Video of the Day

The clip by @brooookec14 captures the moment things went awry for a golden retriever.

While he was snacking on some banana slices, the poor pup managed to stumble and fall from the table.

Viewers couldn't help but leave comments like, "how can something be so sad and so funny at the same time."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable Golden Retriever taking a not-so-adorable fall during his daily snack time.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brooookec14
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brooookec14

