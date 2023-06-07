Viral Video of the Day for June 7, 2023: Golden retriever takes a hilarious tumble during snack time
Today's Viral Video of the Day captures a 6-year-old dog on TikTok who isn't very good at balancing or eating his favorite snack.
Viral Video of the Day
The clip by @brooookec14 captures the moment things went awry for a golden retriever.
While he was snacking on some banana slices, the poor pup managed to stumble and fall from the table.
Viewers couldn't help but leave comments like, "how can something be so sad and so funny at the same time."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brooookec14