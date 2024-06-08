Viral Video of the Day for June 8, 2024: Dog mom catches pup "smiling" before doing the unexpected!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog mama thought her pup was smiling – until he did something unexpected!

Viral Video of the Day

Expect the unexpected!

In the clip, dog mom Sae couldn't believe her eyes when her adorable pooch Noodles started smiling!

However, it turned out to be a bit different than she expected...

"Noodles was tryna keep it together," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who's "smile" turned out to be something entirely different!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pup who's "smile" turned out to be something entirely different!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bluehairsae
