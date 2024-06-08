Viral Video of the Day for June 8, 2024: Dog mom catches pup "smiling" before doing the unexpected!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog mama thought her pup was smiling – until he did something unexpected!
Viral Video of the Day
Expect the unexpected!
In the clip, dog mom Sae couldn't believe her eyes when her adorable pooch Noodles started smiling!
However, it turned out to be a bit different than she expected...
"Noodles was tryna keep it together," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bluehairsae