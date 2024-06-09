Viral Video of the Day for June 9, 2024: Cat with belly "full of soup" delights TikTokers!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman shows off her abnormally large-bellied kitten who just had a huge bowl of soup.

Viral Video of the Day

Good soup!

In the clip, the mom holds up the kitten while giggling about how chunky his belly looks from eating delicious soup.

"40% cat, 60% soup," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a kitten who's belly is full of soup!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a kitten who's belly is full of soup!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@voon_ky02
Viral Video of the Day for June 8, 2024: Dog mom catches pup "smiling" before doing the unexpected! Viral Video of the Day for June 8, 2024: Dog mom catches pup "smiling" before doing the unexpected!
Viral Video of the Day for June 7, 2024: Little kid gets scared by aunt's new look! Viral Video of the Day for June 7, 2024: Little kid gets scared by aunt's new look!
Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2024: Bird "dinosaur" gets fruity treat from stranger on balcony! Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2024: Bird "dinosaur" gets fruity treat from stranger on balcony!
Viral Video of the Day for June 5, 2024: Indoor cat backflips when let outside for first time! Viral Video of the Day for June 5, 2024: Indoor cat backflips when let outside for first time!
Viral Video of the Day for June 4, 2024: Cat mama catches cutest moment of epic cuddles! Viral Video of the Day for June 4, 2024: Cat mama catches cutest moment of epic cuddles!
Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2024: Dog jumps to dad's unnecessary rescue: "Polly, get down!" Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2024: Dog jumps to dad's unnecessary rescue: "Polly, get down!"
Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2024: Unbothered dog sprints into trouble in viral clip! Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2024: Unbothered dog sprints into trouble in viral clip!
Viral Video of the Day for June 1, 2024: Bird goes bananas over bacon pancakes song! Viral Video of the Day for June 1, 2024: Bird goes bananas over bacon pancakes song!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@voon_ky02

More on Viral Video of the Day: