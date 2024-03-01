Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2024: Baby has mixed reactions to mashed potatoes!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little baby proves his immense disgust with a popular side dish!
Viral Video of the Day
We've got a little food critic in the making!
The clip shows the baby named Issac gearing up for his yummy meal, sitting in his high chair.
However, when his dad puts his food on the plate, things go a different direction.
"He was feeling true rage," one viewer comically wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dorkderpdude