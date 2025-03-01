Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2025: Boy's reaction to newborn sister melts hearts!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a family captured an adorable moment at a hospital where a little boy met his newborn sister for the first time.
Viral Video of the Day
As soon as he lays eyes on her, his face instantly lights up with the biggest smile.
"Look! It's my baby sister," he exclaims multiple times.
Shared by the family on TikTok, the clip has already racked up thousands of likes and comments including, "best big brother already," and "I would have LOST IT when he said that."
What a beautiful moment.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 26, 2025: Twin BFFs have priceless reaction to pregnancy surprise
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sweeterthanah0neybun