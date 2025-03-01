Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2025: Boy's reaction to newborn sister melts hearts!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a family captured an adorable moment at a hospital where a little boy met his newborn sister for the first time.

As soon as he lays eyes on her, his face instantly lights up with the biggest smile.

"Look! It's my baby sister," he exclaims multiple times.

Shared by the family on TikTok, the clip has already racked up thousands of likes and comments including, "best big brother already," and "I would have LOST IT when he said that."

What a beautiful moment.

Check it out: