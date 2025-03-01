Viral Video of the Day for March 1, 2025: Boy's reaction to newborn sister melts hearts!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a family captured an adorable moment at a hospital where a little boy met his newborn sister for the first time.

Viral Video of the Day

As soon as he lays eyes on her, his face instantly lights up with the biggest smile.

"Look! It's my baby sister," he exclaims multiple times.

Shared by the family on TikTok, the clip has already racked up thousands of likes and comments including, "best big brother already," and "I would have LOST IT when he said that."

What a beautiful moment.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boy who couldn't stop cheesing after meeting his newborn sister for the first time!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boy who couldn't stop cheesing after meeting his newborn sister for the first time!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sweeterthanah0neybun
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sweeterthanah0neybun

