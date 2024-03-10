Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2024: Wisdom tooth extraction turns into stunning musical performance!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a simple wisdom tooth extraction leads to a virtuoso performance from a young man on sedatives!

The clip uploaded by TikTok user Evan DiCarlo shows him post-op, sitting in a wheelchair in a crowded elevator and very much out of it.

But the sedatives aren't enough to repress his musical talent, which are on full display as he dreamily begins singing lines from the famous Phantom of the Opera.

"The fact that he’s genuinely good and no one knows how to react is sooooo funny," one viewer commented.



Check it out:

