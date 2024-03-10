Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2024: Wisdom tooth extraction turns into stunning musical performance!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a simple wisdom tooth extraction leads to a virtuoso performance from a young man on sedatives!

Viral Video of the Day

The clip uploaded by TikTok user Evan DiCarlo shows him post-op, sitting in a wheelchair in a crowded elevator and very much out of it.

But the sedatives aren't enough to repress his musical talent, which are on full display as he dreamily begins singing lines from the famous Phantom of the Opera.

"The fact that he’s genuinely good and no one knows how to react is sooooo funny," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boy's hilarious wisdom teeth removal aftermath!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a boy's hilarious wisdom teeth removal aftermath!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@evan.dicarlo
