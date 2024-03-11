Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2024: This little boy's slide adventure was not scary at all...

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy's hilarious reaction after going down a tall and dark slide garnered laughs from millions of viewers on TikTok!

Viral Video of the Day

Scared? He's never even heard of it!

The clip shows the brave toddler barreling down the slide, simultaneously looking concerned and excited.

But once he reaches the bottom, the excitement on his face turns to pure concern, leading his mom to blurt out a hilarious statement.

"he in fact WAS scared coming down that slide," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy who was definitely not scared after going down a dark slide!
