Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog hilariously spun on cue to Total Eclipse of the Heart, leaving TikTok viewers in stitches!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Luna the Aussie adorably spins around whenever the song hits "Turn around."

The entire room erupts with laughter as she hilariously obeys the tune.

"Waiting for that treat on every turn," one viewer joked.

Another hilariously said, "Please stop laughing during the performance. Thank you."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable dog that cracked up TikTok viewers by spinning to Total Eclipse of the Heart.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@adventurewithaussieluna
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@adventurewithaussieluna

