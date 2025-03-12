Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog hilariously spun on cue to Total Eclipse of the Heart, leaving TikTok viewers in stitches!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Luna the Aussie adorably spins around whenever the song hits "Turn around."
The entire room erupts with laughter as she hilariously obeys the tune.
"Waiting for that treat on every turn," one viewer joked.
Another hilariously said, "Please stop laughing during the performance. Thank you."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2025: Tiny Kendrick Lamar steals hearts on TikTok with epic dance!
Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2025: Chocolate lab puppy melts hearts with adorable grunts on TikTok!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@adventurewithaussieluna