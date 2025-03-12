Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog hilariously spun on cue to Total Eclipse of the Heart, leaving TikTok viewers in stitches!

In the clip, Luna the Aussie adorably spins around whenever the song hits "Turn around."

The entire room erupts with laughter as she hilariously obeys the tune.

"Waiting for that treat on every turn," one viewer joked.

Another hilariously said, "Please stop laughing during the performance. Thank you."

Check it out: