Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2025: Girl makes dad order Starbucks items that don't exist!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok hilariously pranked her dad in the Starbucks drive through, and viewers can't get enough of the comedic clip!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the girl asks her dad to order a grande "Pinkity Drinkity" – normally called the "Pink drink."
Then, she asks him to order another hilarious item: a Fortnite battle pass, which Starbucks most definitely does not have in stores.
"the confidence he had," one viewer wrote.
Another said, "I would do this but my parents play Fortnite."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@random_user7197