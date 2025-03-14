Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2025: Mermaid cat sways tail all the way to stardom!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a gray cat with a mermaid tail hilariously wags to Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid!
Viral Video of the Day
Move over, Ariel!
In the adorable clip, the little kitty, decked out in a bright blue mermaid tail, sways perfectly to the melodic mermaid's hit song.
"CATFISHED ME," one viewer cleverly commented.
Another wrote, "the little purrmaid."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2025: Tiny Kendrick Lamar steals hearts on TikTok with epic dance!
Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2025: Chocolate lab puppy melts hearts with adorable grunts on TikTok!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mr_smokey21