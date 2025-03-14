Viral Video of the Day for March 14, 2025: Mermaid cat sways tail all the way to stardom!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a gray cat with a mermaid tail hilariously wags to Part of Your World from The Little Mermaid!

Viral Video of the Day

Move over, Ariel!

In the adorable clip, the little kitty, decked out in a bright blue mermaid tail, sways perfectly to the melodic mermaid's hit song.

"CATFISHED ME," one viewer cleverly commented.

Another wrote, "the little purrmaid."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat on TikTok that stole hearts while wearing a beautiful blue mermaid tail!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat on TikTok that stole hearts while wearing a beautiful blue mermaid tail!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mr_smokey21
Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2025: Girl makes dad order Starbucks items that don't exist! Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2025: Girl makes dad order Starbucks items that don't exist!
Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip! Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2025: Friendly dolphin swims up to meet locals Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2025: Friendly dolphin swims up to meet locals
Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2025: Tiny Kendrick Lamar steals hearts on TikTok with epic dance! Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2025: Tiny Kendrick Lamar steals hearts on TikTok with epic dance!
Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2025: Chocolate lab puppy melts hearts with adorable grunts on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2025: Chocolate lab puppy melts hearts with adorable grunts on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2025: Goat stuns DoorDasher with mid-delivery car parkour! Viral Video of the Day for March 8, 2025: Goat stuns DoorDasher with mid-delivery car parkour!
Viral Video of the Day for March 7, 2025: Father-son boxing lesson takes hilarious turn! Viral Video of the Day for March 7, 2025: Father-son boxing lesson takes hilarious turn!
Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2025: Soy sauce spells "DAD" in epic pregnancy reveal! Viral Video of the Day for March 6, 2025: Soy sauce spells "DAD" in epic pregnancy reveal!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mr_smokey21

More on Viral Video of the Day: