Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2024: Infant goes absolutely bonkers when dad plays video games!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby goes viral after showcasing his hilarious and genuine reaction to his video game-playing father!
Viral Video of the Day
Let the gaming addiction begin...
In the clip, the little boy sits and watches his dad play in awe, thoroughly enjoying every second of the show.
"Little mans mind is BLOWN," one viewer commented. Another joked, "He's going to have a whole set up by elementary school."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@chelsea_yetman