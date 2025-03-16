Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2025: Dress disaster steals the show at Frozen rehearsal!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's dress change at a Frozen rehearsal goes hilariously wrong, cracking up the entire cast and crew!

In the clip, Elle Sarah sings Let It Go while ensemble members yank off her top dress to reveal an Elsa gown underneath.

However, instead of ripping off one, the crew accidentally rip both off!

Thankfully, she's rocking a tank and pants underneath.

"thank god it was rehearsal," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl whose dress change didn't go as she expected during a musical theater rehearsal for Frozen!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ellesings04
