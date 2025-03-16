Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2025: Dress disaster steals the show at Frozen rehearsal!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's dress change at a Frozen rehearsal goes hilariously wrong, cracking up the entire cast and crew!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Elle Sarah sings Let It Go while ensemble members yank off her top dress to reveal an Elsa gown underneath.
However, instead of ripping off one, the crew accidentally rip both off!
Thankfully, she's rocking a tank and pants underneath.
"thank god it was rehearsal," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2025: Dog confuses lyrics for commands in hilarious TikTok clip!
Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2025: Tiny Kendrick Lamar steals hearts on TikTok with epic dance!
Viral Video of the Day for March 9, 2025: Chocolate lab puppy melts hearts with adorable grunts on TikTok!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ellesings04