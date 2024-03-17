Viral Video of the Day for March 17, 2024: Dog meets ultimate match – his reflection twin!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a border collie sees his reflection in a door and doesn't understand what's going on.
Viral Video of the Day
He does not like what he sees...
The clip shows the dog growling and staring at his reflection while staying as still as physically possible.
One viewer commented, "The fact that he looks at you through the mirror, only to go back to growling at himself just makes this so much better."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2024: Infant goes absolutely bonkers when dad plays video games!
Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2024: Boy gives too-real reaction to homemade costume: "Stop laughing!"
Viral Video of the Day for March 13, 2024: Who needs an alarm clock when you have a bird that sings?
Viral Video of the Day for March 12, 2024: Golden retriever secretly tries to sneak past "spicy kitty" sibling!
Viral Video of the Day for March 11, 2024: This little boy's slide adventure was not scary at all...
Viral Video of the Day for March 10, 2024: Wisdom tooth extraction turns into stunning musical performance!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@borderlineandcollie