Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2025: Dog almost ruins his birthday with hot candle!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, an ecstatic dog almost ruined his entire birthday celebration with one simple move.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the pup sees a small cake on the dining room table just for him, adorned with a singular candle.
However, he can't resist the sweet treat and immediately plunges his head into the cake – while the candle was still lit!
"might be the first and last time captain gets a cake for his birthday," the original poster, Emily Grace, captioned the video.
One viewer joked, "Im so glad everyone stayed calm."
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emily.grace.21