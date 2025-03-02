Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2025: Dog almost ruins his birthday with hot candle!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, an ecstatic dog almost ruined his entire birthday celebration with one simple move.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the pup sees a small cake on the dining room table just for him, adorned with a singular candle.

However, he can't resist the sweet treat and immediately plunges his head into the cake – while the candle was still lit!

"might be the first and last time captain gets a cake for his birthday," the original poster, Emily Grace, captioned the video.

One viewer joked, "Im so glad everyone stayed calm."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an excited dog who almost ruined his birthday surprise by not having enough patience before eating cake!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@emily.grace.21
