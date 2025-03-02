Viral Video of the Day for March 2, 2025: Dog almost ruins his birthday with hot candle!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , an ecstatic dog almost ruined his entire birthday celebration with one simple move.

In the clip, the pup sees a small cake on the dining room table just for him, adorned with a singular candle.

However, he can't resist the sweet treat and immediately plunges his head into the cake – while the candle was still lit!

"might be the first and last time captain gets a cake for his birthday," the original poster, Emily Grace, captioned the video.

One viewer joked, "Im so glad everyone stayed calm."

Check it out: