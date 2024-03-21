Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2024: Guy wants to eat pie in peace until hungry cow jumps in!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cow named Bruce decided to join in on the feast while his owner was eating a delicious treat.

Viral Video of the Day

Bruce needs some etiquette classes!

In the clip, the mighty farm animal gazes over while his owner brings out a yummy pie and decides to join in and have a "few" bites.

"Bruce has some boundary problems," one viewer joked, while another hilariously wrote, "Bruce left his manners at the door."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cow that wanted to try some of his owner's baked goods!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cow that wanted to try some of his owner's baked goods!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@elias_fiimz
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@elias_fiimz

