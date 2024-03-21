Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2024: Guy wants to eat pie in peace until hungry cow jumps in!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a cow named Bruce decided to join in on the feast while his owner was eating a delicious treat.
Viral Video of the Day
Bruce needs some etiquette classes!
In the clip, the mighty farm animal gazes over while his owner brings out a yummy pie and decides to join in and have a "few" bites.
"Bruce has some boundary problems," one viewer joked, while another hilariously wrote, "Bruce left his manners at the door."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@elias_fiimz