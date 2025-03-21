Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2025: Mom asks TikTok viewers to "watch" hilariously confused baby

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom on TikTok asked viewers if they could watch her baby for a second, leaving her confused little one to steal the show with his hilarious antics.

In the clip, Madison Peltzer leaves her phone in front of her baby and dashes off camera.

At first, the baby is unsure of why mom left, but then he lets out a little smile and starts slapping the ground in pure joy.

Fans couldn't help but join in on the fun, with one writing, "he asked me for the HR Paperwork."

Another joked, "he looks like a bank manager."

Check it out:

