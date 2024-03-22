Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2024: Little girl makes it well known she does not want to age whatsoever!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl bursts into "laughing" tears after realizing what the future holds for her.

Viral Video of the Day

She'll be fine until she's 45...

In the clip, the mom asks her daughter why she's crying, to which she responds, "I'm not crying, I'm crying laughing."

But right after she says this, she bursts into tears and explains why to her mom.

"Me when I turned 30 this year," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl who wants no part in growing up!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kelceysimspon

