Viral Video of the Day for March 22, 2024: Little girl makes it well known she does not want to age whatsoever!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl bursts into "laughing" tears after realizing what the future holds for her.
Viral Video of the Day
She'll be fine until she's 45...
In the clip, the mom asks her daughter why she's crying, to which she responds, "I'm not crying, I'm crying laughing."
But right after she says this, she bursts into tears and explains why to her mom.
"Me when I turned 30 this year," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for March 16, 2024: Infant goes absolutely bonkers when dad plays video games!
Viral Video of the Day for March 15, 2024: Boy gives too-real reaction to homemade costume: "Stop laughing!"
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kelceysimspon