Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2024: Tow truck mishap sparks hilarious debacle

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man finished a tow job and returned to his workplace. But all things went haywire when he came back with more than he thought: a woman who was sleeping in the back!

Viral Video of the Day

In the TikTok clip, the woman signals to the tow truck driver to get his attention, obviously confused and wondering where she is.

"Where the hell am I," the woman asks, to which the man replies that he checked the car and even took a video.

She said she was sleeping in the back and "just woke up."

One viewer hilariously wrote, "They're both confused."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman who woke up to find out she had been towed somewhere while sleeping in her car!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kayemdee81
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kayemdee81

