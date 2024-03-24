Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2024: Tow truck mishap sparks hilarious debacle
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man finished a tow job and returned to his workplace. But all things went haywire when he came back with more than he thought: a woman who was sleeping in the back!
In the TikTok clip, the woman signals to the tow truck driver to get his attention, obviously confused and wondering where she is.
"Where the hell am I," the woman asks, to which the man replies that he checked the car and even took a video.
She said she was sleeping in the back and "just woke up."
One viewer hilariously wrote, "They're both confused."
Check it out:
