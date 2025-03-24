Viral Video of the Day for March 24, 2025: Groovy 88-year-old woman caught dancing in nursing home!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman shared a delightful moment featuring her 88-year-old mother dancing alongside a nursing home employee.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Kate White captures her mother sitting in a chair, grooving to the music.
She then gets up and starts dancing when a fun-spirited employee joins her.
"Granny got her groove back," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@katewhite140